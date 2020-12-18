Billie Jean Marvel, 66, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, in a dementia care center in Kansas from COVID-19.

She was born June 22, 1954, to Dick and Eunice Marvel and was raised in St. Paul. Billie and Monte Prochaska were married from 1972 to 1993. They have one son, Philip.

In 1994, she moved to Grand Island and was employed by Nash-Finch and Principle Financial. While in Grand Island she was on the library board, involved in Leadership Tomorrow and was a staunch supporter of the Humane Society.

In 2012, Billie married Steve Walker and they lived in Gothenburg until 2019.

Billie will be dearly missed by all who loved and cherished her.

She leaves behind her son, Philip; brother, Bob; sister, Mary; ex-husband, Steve Walker; and her very special family, Guy, Nellie, Lori, Geli Stienike and Nora Zepeda.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2020.