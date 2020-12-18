Billie Jean Marvel, 66, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, in a dementia care center in Kansas from COVID-19. She was born June 22, 1954, to Dick and Eunice Marvel and was raised in St. Paul. Billie and Monte Prochaska were married from 1972 to 1993. They have one son, Philip. In 1994, she moved to Grand Island and was employed by Nash-Finch and Principle Financial. While in Grand Island she was on the library board, involved in Leadership Tomorrow and was a staunch supporter of the Humane Society. In 2012, Billie married Steve Walker and they lived in Gothenburg until 2019. Billie will be dearly missed by all who loved and cherished her. She leaves behind her son, Philip; brother, Bob; sister, Mary; ex-husband, Steve Walker; and her very special family, Guy, Nellie, Lori, Geli Stienike and Nora Zepeda.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2020.
Billie was a loving and hard working lady. She loved her music And travel trips that we took. Plus enjoying her family and her two special girls that called her grandma.. we shared a lot of good memories that will alsways stick to the heart..Rest in peace Billie !
Steven Walker
December 19, 2020
Philip, so sorry for your lose of your mother. Considered your parents friends.
Barb Garrison
December 19, 2020
Prayers going out to Billie's Family. I remember Billie & Bob very well. My Deepest Sympathy.
Jacqueline L Mamot
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Billie, she was such a great friend for many years. We sure had some great times. Hugs & prayto everyone. Angela (McKoski) Rathnun
December 18, 2020
Bob, sorry to hear of Billies passing. Please know that your family & you are in my thoughts and prayers.