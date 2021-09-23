My first memory of Bill was him coaching our high school softball team. Bill spent time with all of is practicing and at games for no other reason then being a good man. His service to his country and his community were always an inspiration to me. Later, when I had children and would come home in the summer, Bill continued his kindness and took my son for a ride on a horse; to this day Marcos still talks about Ty and how much fun he had with Bill. What a treasured man.

Andrea Cecetka Acquaintance September 20, 2021