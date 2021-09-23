ORD - Billy Lee Keyser, 83, of Ord passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan at Kearney, leaving a lasting impact on his family, friends and the community he loved.
Although Bill always told Barry, "When I'm gone, put my ashes in the manure spreader and put me to rest in the big pasture," his life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be presented at the Church by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family directs the memorials to the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Ord. If you are interested in becoming a TeamMate mentor, please contact the office at 308-728-3241. This wonderful program is always looking for mentors like Bill Keyser.
Every person has a story of Bill and the impact he made on their life. If you would like to share a story or your condolences, please visit ordmemorialchapel.com.
The family would love to hear your stories, words of impact and condolences.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.