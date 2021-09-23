Menu
Billy Lee "Bill" Keyser
ORD - Billy Lee Keyser, 83, of Ord passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan at Kearney, leaving a lasting impact on his family, friends and the community he loved.
Although Bill always told Barry, "When I'm gone, put my ashes in the manure spreader and put me to rest in the big pasture," his life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be presented at the Church by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family directs the memorials to the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Ord. If you are interested in becoming a TeamMate mentor, please contact the office at 308-728-3241. This wonderful program is always looking for mentors like Bill Keyser.
Every person has a story of Bill and the impact he made on their life. If you would like to share a story or your condolences, please visit ordmemorialchapel.com. The family would love to hear your stories, words of impact and condolences.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
NE
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will have a ton of memories to remember him. Cherish them. Blessings to all of you. Evelyn Thomas Rose
Evelyn ROSE
September 27, 2021
A great ski trip to Colorado with The Methodist church choir friends. Our sympathy to you Carol, and your family'.
Mike and Karen Johnson
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
I’ll always remember Bill as our softball coach all the hard work he put in coaching us girls and making me the catcher i was . He was always there volunteering and taking us girls to softball games . He truly was a giving man and amazing mentor . thank you Bill .
jackie hoppes
Friend
September 24, 2021
I thank the lessons learned the short time that I worked for Bill and Carol. Very fond memories and Bill with understanding and patience taught me what little that I know of horses He was a very patient man and complimentary of me and others that he was around. Be really missed and should have stopped and visited when back to Ord. Thanks Bill and Carol for the opportunity to me you provided. Richard J Hruza Jr
Richard Hruza
Friend
September 21, 2021
My first memory of Bill was him coaching our high school softball team. Bill spent time with all of is practicing and at games for no other reason then being a good man. His service to his country and his community were always an inspiration to me. Later, when I had children and would come home in the summer, Bill continued his kindness and took my son for a ride on a horse; to this day Marcos still talks about Ty and how much fun he had with Bill. What a treasured man.
Andrea Cecetka
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
It was an honor to have known Bill during my horse showing days. Always kind he would answer any questions you asked and provided any help he could. I feel privileged to call him a friend.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of loss and I will cherish all the great memories.
Gretchen Lambooy
Friend
September 20, 2021
Bill was one of the finest gentleman I ever had the privilege to meet. Even though he had a commanding presence, he was always kind with his words and generous with his time. The world lost a very talented, caring leader. Bill will be missed. May God bless him and may perpetual light always shine upon him.
Paul Beran
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
Bill was an awesome guy. I have alot of memories of him. He will greatly missed. May God be with you at this time.
Mary Garnick
September 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bonnie & Dave Scott
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to you all! We have the fondest memories of the wonderful man he was!
Denny & Vickie Brummer
Friend
September 20, 2021
