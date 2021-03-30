Billy F. Reher, 94, of Grand Island died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home at Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, concluding with a Christian Wake Service at 7. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church or Grand Island Central Catholic Middle and High School.
Mr. Reher was born March 4, 1927, in Grand Island to William J. and Martha W. (Wiese) Reher. He attended school at District 51 at Grand Island and farmed in Hall County with his parents. He entered the U.S. Army in 1951, serving during the Korean Conflict. He received his honorable discharge in 1953.
Billy married Inez Murphy on Nov. 3, 1951, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple resided on a farm north of Grand Island where he farmed for 37 years, retiring in the spring of 1989.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Platt Duetsche Society, and the Farmers Union. He and his wife enjoyed couples bowling at Westside Lanes, traveling, playing cards and dancing to polka music.
Survivors include his wife, Inez Reher of Grand Island; his son, John Reher of Lawrence, Kan.; a special niece, Marty Gordon, and her family of Grand Island; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Eva Reher; his sister, Viola Grotz; sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Jay Smith; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Larry Murphy.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.