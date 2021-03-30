Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy F. Reher
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
505 N. Bellevue
Hastings, NE
Billy F. Reher, 94, of Grand Island died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home at Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, concluding with a Christian Wake Service at 7. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church or Grand Island Central Catholic Middle and High School.
Mr. Reher was born March 4, 1927, in Grand Island to William J. and Martha W. (Wiese) Reher. He attended school at District 51 at Grand Island and farmed in Hall County with his parents. He entered the U.S. Army in 1951, serving during the Korean Conflict. He received his honorable discharge in 1953.
Billy married Inez Murphy on Nov. 3, 1951, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple resided on a farm north of Grand Island where he farmed for 37 years, retiring in the spring of 1989.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Platt Duetsche Society, and the Farmers Union. He and his wife enjoyed couples bowling at Westside Lanes, traveling, playing cards and dancing to polka music.
Survivors include his wife, Inez Reher of Grand Island; his son, John Reher of Lawrence, Kan.; a special niece, Marty Gordon, and her family of Grand Island; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Eva Reher; his sister, Viola Grotz; sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Jay Smith; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Larry Murphy.
Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
518 W. State Street, Grand Island, NE
Apr
1
Service
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
518 W. State Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Hastings.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I always appreciated Bill's kindness. God bless!
Connie Rauert Lewandowski
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. May he rest in peace
Shelly Denman
March 31, 2021
Our hearts were filled with grief when we read of the passing of your beloved husband, Inez. Joy followed Bill everywhere he went. There was always a smile on his lips and a laugh in his voice. We always admired the way he made the joy of the Lord real to us. He and his example of humble service will not be forgotten! We're praying for you during this season of grief. And we believe that your dear Bill- so faithful in this life- now watches over you and your family. May you find comfort in God's people and peace in God's joyful hope that one day you'll be reunited for eternity in the place Jesus has prepared especially for you. Sincere condolences in your loss, Doug & Rose Cargill
Doug & Rose Cargill
March 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results