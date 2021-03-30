Our hearts were filled with grief when we read of the passing of your beloved husband, Inez. Joy followed Bill everywhere he went. There was always a smile on his lips and a laugh in his voice. We always admired the way he made the joy of the Lord real to us. He and his example of humble service will not be forgotten! We're praying for you during this season of grief. And we believe that your dear Bill- so faithful in this life- now watches over you and your family. May you find comfort in God's people and peace in God's joyful hope that one day you'll be reunited for eternity in the place Jesus has prepared especially for you. Sincere condolences in your loss, Doug & Rose Cargill

Doug & Rose Cargill March 31, 2021