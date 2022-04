HASTINGS - Bonnie Borrell, 91, of Hastings, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home.Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Josh Davis officiating. Burial will be in Juniata Cemetery at Juniata.Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family present from 6 to 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or to the family. The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh . The link will not be live until five minutes before service time.For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.Bonnie was born June 14, 1929, outside of Juniata to Ralph J. and Ester L. (Hasebrook) Hurd. She graduated from high school in 1948 in Jerome, Idaho. Bonnie married Samuel Borrell on Feb. 11, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho; he preceded her in death on June 24, 2001. They moved to Hastings in 1963.Bonnie was employed at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator from 1970 until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mary Lanning Auxiliary from 1995 to 2011, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Bonnie volunteered at the Red Cross Bloodmobiles and March of Dimes drive.She is survived by her children, spouses and families: Sam and Patti Borrell of Chandler, Ariz., Jacob and Maxym Borrell, Kaitlin Borrell (Max Conley), Delbert Borrell of Hastings, Sharyl and Kenneth Holthus of Elk Creek, Amanda Larkin (Robbie Snipes), James and Belynda Helton, Dan and Diane Borrell of Grand Island, Jeremy and Kimberly Borrell, Emily and Cole Carpenter; stepchildren, spouses and families: Sandra Williams of Grand Island, Tina, Connie, Pamela, Dennis Wilson of Oakley, Kan., Patty and Melvin Williams of Grand Island, Bradley, Sonia, Kurt, Michael, Jerry Borrell of Lincoln, Billie Jo, Stanley Borrell of Colorado; six great-grandchildren; sibling, Jason Hurd of Washington; sisters-in-law, Juanita Hurd and Olga Borrell; brothers-in-law, Joe Robinette, John Borrell and Ollie Adfield; numerous nieces and nephews.Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Borrell; two brothers, Darrell Hurd and Ralph M. Hurd; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Delores Adfield, Rowena and Fred Weinberg, and Sharon Robinette; six sisters-in-law, Nelda Hurd, Ann Hurd, Betty Stone, Rosalie Borrell, Shirley Borrell and Doris Borrell; a stepdaughter, Shirley Wilson; and three grandchildren.