CENTRAL CITY - Bonnie Jean Garretson, 88, of Central City, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Emerald Nursing in Columbus.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the Solt-Wagner Community Room, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Silver Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Bonnie was born in Oto, Iowa , to Arthur and Evelyn (Stromberg) Miller. She moved to Nebraska in 1935 near Clarks and attended Pleasant Hill grade school and Pierce Chapel Church through the fifth grade. She then moved east of Clarks and attended District 4 until going to Clarks High School. She graduated in 1951.
Following her graduation she attended Nebraska Central College and taught grade school for one year. Bonnie married Morris G. Garretson on March 12, 1952, and followed him in the Marine Corps to California
Bonnie and Morris moved back to Nebraska where they farmed in the central Nebraska area, settling in Shickley, where their children started grade school. Bonnie had seven children, three girls and four boys. They moved to Columbus where they bought and operated the Allis Chalmers Implement Dealership, until her husband's illness forced his retirement. They then moved to Central City where Bonnie worked at Merrick Manor for 20 years as an aide and CNA, until her retirement at age 75.
In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed reading, music, traveling to Bransona and visiting family members, but her greatest love was getting to spend time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Lynne Garretson of Central City and her family. Ken and Sharon Garretson; Kim and Pennie Garretson; Sue and Tom Cordsen all of Columbus and their families; Chris and Cherie Garretson and their family of York; Lori and Clint Fousek of Central City; and their families; her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Peggy Miller of Central City, a brother- and sister-in-law; Dennis and Louise Garretson of Platte Center, and her 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris, in 1980, a son, Brian Lewelyn at birth; her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Miller, her in-laws, Ervin and Alice Garretson; a grandson, Wade Cordsen; a brother- and sister-in-law. Sam and Louise Wallace; and a sister in-law Bonnie Mae Garretson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.