Bonnie R. Olson, 75, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully in the arms of her Lord on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at CHI St Francis, surrounded by her family after a yearlong courageous battle with pulmonary hypertension.
Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Messiah Lutheran Church. The Rev. Steven Peeler will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 122 West Seventh St., Grand Island. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Bonnie was the daughter of Kenneth and Charlotte Baker, born Oct. 18, 1945, in Noblesville, Ind. She attended Noblesville public schools. In 1978, she moved to Hastings and worked for South Central Counseling. In 1990, she met her husband the love of her life Al Olson, who she spent the last 31 years with in Grand Island.
Bonnie loved to dance, golfed every week, and she had special animals over the years that she and Al enjoyed feeding off their balcony, which was always a joy to see how they decorated it for the holidays. Her deck was adorned with beautiful plants and flowers she grew over the years.
She was an avid reader, took many pictures, and liked to draw, sew, fish, hike along the river and walk under the trees. Bonnie could light up any room with her stunning smile, and had the biggest heart who was always there with a kind word. She enjoyed watching her grandsons and great grandchildren doing what they loved. Bonnie was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Grand Island.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Al; two daughters, Deb (Kiley) Thompson, and Brenda Olson; her sisters, Alice Holden, Sue (Thomas) Spangler, Patricia (Charles) Compton; two brothers, Jim and Chris Baker; her grandsons, Grady (Whitney) Thompson, Austin (Courtney) Blackburn, Andrew Olson, Barrett Olson, and five great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Jerry, Phil, and Kenneth Baker.
Condolences can be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to designate at a later date.
