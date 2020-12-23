Bounthong G. Souvandara, 72, of Grand Island, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Cremation will follow the service.

Bounthong was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Laos, the daughter of Yong and Nomtha Oudanon.

She came to the United States in 1984 with family.

Survivors include her husband, Bounnhou Souvandara; a son, Thip (wife Theresa); a daughter, Thippy Nguyen (husband Tuan); five grandchildren, Aysen, Connor, Bryce, Aubree and Zoe; and a sister, Bountheung Saycocie.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.