Bounthong Souvandara
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Bounthong G. Souvandara, 72, of Grand Island, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. Cremation will follow the service.
Bounthong was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Laos, the daughter of Yong and Nomtha Oudanon.
She came to the United States in 1984 with family.
Survivors include her husband, Bounnhou Souvandara; a son, Thip (wife Theresa); a daughter, Thippy Nguyen (husband Tuan); five grandchildren, Aysen, Connor, Bryce, Aubree and Zoe; and a sister, Bountheung Saycocie.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Dec
26
Service
1:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Thip & Theresa & family, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you guys
Pamela Morriss
December 25, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences Connor & Family
Michelle, Brad & Jennifer Foster
December 24, 2020
