MESA, Ariz. - Brenda Aldrich, 51, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held this summer in Grand Island to honor both her life and that of her father, Roger Aldrich, who passed away in December. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Brenda was born July, 10, 1969, in Grand Island to Roger and Janice Aldrich. She was raised in Grand Island and lived there until 2000. She graduated from Spencer School of Business with a degree in finance. She worked as a bank teller at Five Points Bank. She also worked at various businesses in the food industry in Grand Island, to include Riverside Golf Club. In 2000, Brenda moved to Arizona and worked in the airline industry until 2012. She was self employed as an Amazon delivery driver until she got sick. Brenda loved anything to do with water. As a child and in her early adult life, much of her time was spent at Johnson's Lake. She was an avid book reader and it was nothing for her to finish a novel in two days.

Survivors of the immediate family include her daughter, Carisa (William) McGreer of Nebraska; son, Colben Aldrich and significant other, Alicia Curti, of Arizona; daughter, Emily Adams of Arizona; granddaughter, Emry Aldrich of Nebraska; her mother, Janice Aldrich of Nebraska; brother, Roger Aldrich Jr. of Nebraska; sister, ShLoe (Jake) Hagan of Virginia; niece, Ellie Stanley; and two nephews, Zach Hagan and Dylan Hagan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Aldrich; brother, Allen Aldrich; and nephew, Roger "Ben" Aldrich III.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2021.