Brenda Musick VanVleck
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. - Brenda Musick VanVleck, 63, of Imperial Beach, Calif., passed away at her home on May 15, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Brenda was born on Aug. 31, 1957, to Louie and Mary Pedrosa.
She graduated from Central Catholic High School. After graduation she worked at Becker Nursery. She moved to California.
Brenda married Jim VanVleck on Aug. 30, 2019; they lived in Imperial Beach, Calif., with their three dogs.
Brenda loved music, dancing and traveling with her husband; she also enjoyed the beach, boating and gardening. She grew the greatest pomegranates, lemons, apples and avocados.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; siblings, Louis Jr. (Virginia) Pedrosa of Omaha, Richard Pedrosa of Columbus, John (Lynn) Pedrosa of Grand Island, Gloria (David) Bernal of Grand Island, Cyndi (Bob) Gilbert of Austin, Texas, Holly Pedrosa of Grand Island, Valerie (Terry) Kyriss of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Patricia (Patsy) Rudy, Paul and Angelo Pedrosa.
She will be missed by her siblings and many nieces, nephews and lots of cousins.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 13, 2021.
My condolence to the family. So sad to see this. Past memories will always be cherished . Always fun to see Brenda's pictures.
Steve Schwieger
June 14, 2021
Sending our condolences to all for your loss of Brenda we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers . Paul and Marie Glause
Marie Glause
June 14, 2021
