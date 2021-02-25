Menu
Brett Shields
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
LINCOLN - Brett Shields, 50, of Lincoln, formerly of Doniphan, passed away Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Pastor Scott Evans will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. We are still recommending that masks be worn.
Brett was born Feb. 15, 1971, in Lincoln to Robert and Vickie (Hinkle) Shields. He grew up on the Shields' family farm in Doniphan and graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic High School in 1989. He later attended University of Nebraska at Kearney.
In his younger years, Brett attended the Doniphan Methodist Church, where he loved to sing; participated in 4-H by taking a cow to the fair each summer; and enjoyed canoeing on the Platte River with his father and brother.
Brett was an avid football fan, enjoying weekly pizza parties with his friends. He also enjoyed all Huskers sports, reading, singing, his Bible study group, eating out and meeting new people. Brett will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Bob and Vickie; brother, Scott; caseworker, Patrick; and many friends.
Brett was preceded in death by his grandparents, Judson and Frances Shields, and Don and Betty Hinkle.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Cedarview Cemetery
Doniphan, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers to you all. I was a classmate of Brett´s at GICC, he was such a nice guy.
Curie Mincer
February 25, 2021
I have very fond memories of Brett in the Come Together Singers. He was a lot of fun singing karaoke his Freshman year in Kearney. He will be greatly missed!! I will try to be at graveside service. Hugs to you all, love ya!!
Shawna Lampshire
February 25, 2021
