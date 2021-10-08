Brian A. Brandenburg, 49, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Gathering of friends and family will be 5 -7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Sean Amen will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Brian was born in Grand Island on Nov. 4, 1971, the son of Clifford Brandenburg and Janis (Billington) Helms.
On April 6, 1990, he married Teresa and the couple were blessed with four children, Bradley, Brianna, Travis and Gabby. His family soon grew to include 14 beloved grandchildren.
Brian always found Grand Island as his home. The open road called to him from a young age and he was finally able to fulfill his dream of driving a semi-truck. He earned his CDL and began driving to 48 states. He would bring his wife on many runs and his mother, Janice joined him on a few as well. His sons earned their CDLs and joined him on the road and spent many miles talking and sending favorite songs to each other.
Brian enjoyed the outdoors; he went camping with his family and shared his love of fishing with his kids. He was an experienced poker player and would often be up for a game. Most recently he enjoyed playing video games, even though his grandchildren "cheated." Brian's family and friends looked forward to the next meal that Brian was in charge of BBQing or grilling. His ornery sense of humor and love will be his legacy to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; children, Bradley (Liz) Thompson, Brianna (Steven) Burns, Travis (Jessica) Brandenburg, and Gabby (Creed Reyes) Brandenburg, all of Grand Island; 14 grandchildren; father, Clifford Brandenburg of Iowa; mother, Janis Helms of Hastings; brother, Jamie Brandenburg of Hastings; sisters, Lisa (Rick) Kasal of Grand Island and Stacey (Jesse) Rice of Iowa; and numerous extended family and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Crystal Lynn Hoselton; stepfather, Roger Sherard; and niece, Jutona Vandervier.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 8, 2021.