BRADSHAW - Bruce L. Hudson, 66, of Bradshaw, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Osceola.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora with the Revs. Rudy Flores and Cory Burma officiating.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Arborville Cemetery southeast of Polk. Bruce has been cremated so there will be no viewing; however you may sign his register book at the mortuary from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. His family will greet friends and neighbors from 5:30 to 7:30 that same evening at the mortuary in York.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
Bruce was born Jan. 11, 1956, to Don and Sharon (Agsten) Hudson in Central City. He grew up and spent his entire life in rural Polk. He graduated from Polk High School in 1974 and after graduation he began his lifelong farming and cattle career.
On Oct. 4, 1975, he was united in marriage to Wendy Redman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk. To this union three children were born: Cameron, Caryn and Christa.
He was baptized and confirmed at the Polk United Methodist Church. After marrying Wendy, he became a member of the Polk Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the church board. He then joined the Aurora Messiah Lutheran Church in 2013.
Bruce spent most days farming and attending his grandkids' activities. He enjoyed watching and cheering them on during their many events. He never knew a stranger and was a generous and helpful friend to all. He was always the last one to leave any social event as he enjoyed visiting with everyone.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Wendy, of Polk; his children and their spouses, Cameron and Holly Hudson of Aurora, Caryn and Troy Saulsbury of Kearney, and Christa Hudson of Grand Island; his grandkids, Kassidy, Cooper and Hadley Hudson, and Asher and Alexia Saulsbury. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Marsha Redman of Polk; his siblings and their spouses, Scott and Deb Hudson of Polk, Monte and Chris Hudson of Lincoln, and Bonnie Dunn of Stromsburg; his aunt, Norma Schenkel, of Lincoln; his uncles, Dick (Gene) Hudson of Midland, S.D., Lee (Molly) Agsten of San Diego, Calif., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Sharon Hudson; his grandparents and a brother-in-law.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 12, 2022.