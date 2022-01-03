Byron Duane Wildauer, 69, of Grand Island, went to his heavenly home at 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by his family after a short battle with lung cancer.

Celebration of Life services will be Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (Worms) with Pastor Craig Niemeier officiating. Luncheon will follow in the gymnasium. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m. Visitation will be at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island on Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Orphan Grain Train, The Lutheran Hour or Heartland Lutheran High School.

Byron Duane Wildauer was born Nov. 5, 1952, in Detroit, Mich., to August and Elvira (Sonntag) Wildauer; the youngest of their four boys. He was baptized into the Lutheran faith on Nov. 30, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Farmington Hills, Mich.

Byron attended St. Paul's Lutheran Elementary School in Farmington Hills. He celebrated his confirmation on April 3, 1966. His Bible verse came from John 8:31-32: "If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." Byron lived out his confirmation verse as a lifelong Lutheran church member, supporter, travel mission volunteer, usher, Sunday school and Bible study teacher, while ensuring his children had a strong Christian foundation.

He then attended Detroit Lutheran High School West, graduating in June 1970. Following his high school graduation, he received an associates of arts degree in December 1971 from Concordia, Ann Arbor, Mich., and a bachelor of science in secondary education from Concordia University, Seward, Neb., in December 1973.

On July 7, 1974, Byron was united in marriage to Beverly Bremer at St. John Lutheran Church in Ord, Neb. Their union was blessed with five children: Kirsten, Nathan, Sondra, Megan and Brant.

In 1977, Byron brought his family to Nebraska, where he was first employed at Diamond Plastics, and later at Chief Industries. He completed 25 years with Chief in February 2021.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Beverly; children: Kirsten Wildauer, Nathan and Sue-Lynn Wildauer Chu, Benjamin and Sondra (Wildauer) Brakenhoff and Brant Wildauer; grandchildren: Josiah, Gideon, Caleb, Esther, Thomas and Abigail Brakenhoff; brothers and spouses: Charles and Cheryl Wildauer, Rev Leonard and Kateri Wildauer, and Norman and Leslie Wildauer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darrell and Rhonda Bremer; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents August and Elvira (Sonntag) Wildauer; in-laws William and Esther (Arnold) Bremer; daughter Megan Rachel Wildauer; sister-in-law Judith Wildauer; niece Gretchen Wildauer and nephews, Benjamin and Timothy Wildauer.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.