C. Burnett "Burnie" Terman
C. Burnett "Burnie" Terman, 84, of Grand Island, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Country House Residence in Grand Island.
Services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home–Grand Island.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 12, 2021.
I am very sorry at the loss of Burnie. I was privledged to get to know him and be part of his extended family for some time. We send our sympathies to all the family. Sincerely, Shannon, Chris & Alex Roberts
Shannon Scott Roberts
Family
June 15, 2021
Burnie was definitely one of the bright, guiding lights in so many of our lives. His sly little sense of humor, his gift for dealing graciously with a variety of people, and the courage with which he handled the last, difficult years of his earthly life were truly amazing. Warm sympathy from the Hamners to the Termans!
Chuck Hamner
June 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Sending Thoughts, and Prayers are with the Family.
Robert, and Leanne Braesch
Friend
June 13, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Bernie´s passing. Ask the best to the family as they go through this time.
Tom Munch
Friend
June 13, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time
Dan/Beth Murphy
Family
June 12, 2021
