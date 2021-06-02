Calvin Dahlke, 97

LINCOLN - Calvin B. Dahlke, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Alda, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Inurnment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the Alda United Methodist Church, the donor's choice or to the family.

Calvin Burge Dahlke was born Sept. 23, 1923, at Grainton, to Gus H. and Elsie P. (Burge) Dahlke. He grew up in Grainton and graduated from Grainton High School in 1940. Calvin continued his education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating with his degree in 1947.

He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps in June 1944, and was honorably discharged in June 1946.

Calvin married Vodis Fidel on June 7, 1948, in Lincoln. After the couple was married, they both taught in Curtis and farmed near Wallace. The couple then moved to Alda in 1966, and Calvin worked as a manufacturing process engineer for New Holland in Grand Island until his retirement in 1985.

Calvin was an active member of the Alda Methodist Church, the VFW, the Conestoga Chorus, Interfaith Choir and Voices of the Island. He also was a member of the Hall County Historical Society, where he served on the board for nine years.

He enjoyed woodworking, stone working (lapidary) and metalworking.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Lin Dahlke of Arlington, Wash., and Ron and Deb Dahlke of Lincoln; two daughters and a son-in-law, Dara and Jerry Gemar of Omaha and Julie Dahlke of Lincoln; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vodis Dahlke, in 2019; two brothers, Stanley and Marvin Dahlke; and four sisters, Laurene Simmerman, Irene Frawner, Phyllis Simon and Delight McLemore.

