Candra "Kandi" Collett
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Candra "Kandi" Collett, 62, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Service and celebration of Kandi's life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 p.m. until service time.
Kandi was born April 26, 1959, at Grand Island, the daughter of Leland and Edna (White) Collett. She spent most of her childhood in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1980.
During the years, she was employed at Fonner Park Keno, Midtown Holiday Inn and Walmart south. She was a member of Salvation Army Church.
She loved her Lifetime movies and the Hallmark channel. However, what made her happiest was spending time with her grandkids and watching them grow.
She will be deeply missed by her sister, Robyn "Bobbie" Collett; daughter, Vanessa (Joshua) Lewis; two grandchildren, Hannah Jones and Joshua Lewis Jr.; two stepgrandchildren, Nate (Klara) Gonzales and Chyenne Lewis; two nieces, Heather and Samantha, as well as their children; and her boyfriend, Kirk Wichman.
She is also missed by her "bonus" daughter, Stephanie Simons, and "bonus" grandchildren, Lance, Alex, Bella and Ben Jr., who called her grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the special man in her life and Vanessa's father, Bob Randall; sister, Joy Wagner; and stepgrandson, Dakota Lewis.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Sep
28
Service
2:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for you loss. She will be missed. Will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Joan perez
September 28, 2021
My you Rest In Peace my dear friend. My thoughts and prayers to the family
Terri Alkire (Stoltenberg)
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss Vanessa and Josh. If you need anything let me know. Just lost my mom on the 8th also. Thoughts and prayers to all of the family and friends.
Libby Beck
September 25, 2021
Vanessa and family, I am sooo very sorry for your loss, sending lots of prayers/Hugs to all of you!!! Love & Hugs!!!
KIMBERLY LANGE
Other
September 25, 2021
U will truly be missed, fly high gorgeous
Dani
September 24, 2021
