Candra "Kandi" Collett, 62, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Service and celebration of Kandi's life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 p.m. until service time.
Kandi was born April 26, 1959, at Grand Island, the daughter of Leland and Edna (White) Collett. She spent most of her childhood in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1980.
During the years, she was employed at Fonner Park Keno, Midtown Holiday Inn and Walmart south. She was a member of Salvation Army Church.
She loved her Lifetime movies and the Hallmark channel. However, what made her happiest was spending time with her grandkids and watching them grow.
She will be deeply missed by her sister, Robyn "Bobbie" Collett; daughter, Vanessa (Joshua) Lewis; two grandchildren, Hannah Jones and Joshua Lewis Jr.; two stepgrandchildren, Nate (Klara) Gonzales and Chyenne Lewis; two nieces, Heather and Samantha, as well as their children; and her boyfriend, Kirk Wichman.
She is also missed by her "bonus" daughter, Stephanie Simons, and "bonus" grandchildren, Lance, Alex, Bella and Ben Jr., who called her grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the special man in her life and Vanessa's father, Bob Randall; sister, Joy Wagner; and stepgrandson, Dakota Lewis.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 25, 2021.