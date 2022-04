Candra "Kandi" Collett, 62, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Service and celebration of Kandi's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 p.m. until service time.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 24, 2021.