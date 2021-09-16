DONIPHAN - Carley Elizabeth Johnson, 17, of Doniphan died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, west of Wood River as the result of an automobile accident.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Interment will be in the Cedar View Cemetery at Doniphan.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 on Friday evening at the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.