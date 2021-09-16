DONIPHAN - Carley Elizabeth Johnson, 17, of Doniphan died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, west of Wood River as the result of an automobile accident. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Interment will be in the Cedar View Cemetery at Doniphan. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 on Friday evening at the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 16, 2021.
There are no words that will make you feel better. I only wish there were. Our hearts are breaking for your family and we pray that God will give you comfort and peace. If we can help in any way, please let us know. We totally understand the depth of your pain.
The Armon Family
Other
September 17, 2021
Mike, Marilyn and family we are so very sorry for your loss. Words are so inadequate at a time like this. Please know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Steve and Jeanne Rewerts and family
September 17, 2021
Sympathy to you Bob and your family. Debbie let us know and was so sorry. Prayers to all