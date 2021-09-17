DONIPHAN - Carley Elizabeth Johnson, 17, of Doniphan died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, west of Wood River as the result of an automobile accident.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. Interment will be in the Cedar View Cemetery at Doniphan.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Berean Bible Church in Grand Island. The family requests that instead of sending flowers, you make memorial contributions to the family who will set up a memorial in Carley's name. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.

She was born on Sept. 22, 2003 in Hastings, to Brad Johnson and Tiffanie Oswald. She grew up in Doniphan and was a senior at Doniphan-Trumbull High School. Carley loved doing makeup and hair and planned on becoming an Esthetician after high school. She surrounded herself with her friends every day, Carley was everyone's friend.

Carley enjoyed cooking, writing, music, singing, and especially time spent with her family.

She is survived by her parents; three brothers, Derek Johnson and Danielle Lemek of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Seth Johnson and Bret Johnson, both of Doniphan; paternal grandparents, Mike and Marilyn Johnson of Doniphan; maternal grandparents, Billie Henderson of Grand Island and Lonnie Henderson of Giltner; stepsiblings, Emersyn, Reeve, Cade and Hayes Oswald, Bill and Ann Oswald of Aurora, and Sara Collinson of Florida; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bob Collinson.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.