Carmella Scarborough, 82, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Westlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home.
Carmella was born Dec. 8, 1938, in Grand Island, to Carl and Claudia (Alexander) Geist. She grew up and spent all her life in the Grand Island area. At the age of 13, Carmella was confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church.
On June 13, 1955, Carmella was united in marriage to Gene R. Scarborough in Yankton, S.D. After their marriage, she joined Trinity United Methodist Church. Carmella stayed home to raise her children, then she worked in retail sales for 24 years.
Through the years, Carmella was involved in PTA, being awarded a Life Membership at Howard School. She also taught Sunday School for 17 years, she was a youth sponsor, and she also served as a Stephen Minister. In her spare time, Carmella enjoyed doll collecting, horse races, and traveling to Branson. More than all, she loved her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dan (Patty) Scarborough of Geneva, Mark (Kris) Scarborough of Lenexa, Kan., and Lisa (Kevin) Harris of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Andy Scarborough of Lincoln, Tim (Kim) Scarborough of Columbus, Ohio, Brett (Libby) Scarborough of Lenexa, Kan., Brian (Andrea) Scarborough of Lenexa, Kan., Wes Harris of Grand Island, Wade Harris of Grand Island; and her great grandchildren, Alyssa, Taylor, Bailey, Kyleigh, Luke, Eleanor and Joseph.
Carmella was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be given to the many charities Carmella supported.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 19, 2021.