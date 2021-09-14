LINCOLN - Carol A. (Rasmussen) Bonness, 82, of Lincoln passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Memorial service swill be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (near 40th and Yankee Hill).
Livestreaming available at roperandsons.com
Memorials to Nebraska Leukemia Association or Nebraska Audiology (Barkley) UNL
Carol was born July 26, 1939, in Beatrice to Darrell and Louise (Petska) McOstrich.
She retired after 25 years as a schoolteacher in Baltimore, Md., Omaha, and Waverly schools. She was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Carol was past president of Delta Gamma Alumni and founder of the Delta Gamma Young Alumni Award. She also was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DX, Junior League, Head Start Health Advisory-Vision Board and RAK (Random Acts of Kindness). Carol was the former owner of Foot In The Door Marketing Service and spent over 40 years as a Mary Kay consultant.
Family members include her husband, Bryce; daughters, Karen (Mark) Warren of Lincoln, and Laura (Corey) Decker of Victor, N.Y; sons, Steve Rasmussen of Kansas City, Kan., and Dan Rasmussen of Shawnee, Kan; grandchildren, Meg Warren, Lincoln, Sydney Rose and Kyle Rasmussen, Kansas City, Kan., Bryant, Ainsley and McKinley Decker, Victor, N.Y., Alana and Neleigh Rasmussen, Shawnee, Kan., stepchildren Angela Bonness Johnson, Arlington, Texas, and Andrew (Dawn) Bonness, Lincoln; stepgrandchildren, Erin (Zach) Brown, Oklahoma City, Okla., Alissa Larson, Arlington, Texas, and Katie and Ella Bonness, Lincoln; and sister, Pat Hughes (Art), Bethesda, Md.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Del Rasmussen; and a son, Doug Rasmussen.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 14, 2021.