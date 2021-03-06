RAVENNA - Carol L. Craig, 90, of Ravenna passed on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1931, on a farm near Elgin to Carl and Eudora (Matson) Eddy. She grew up on the farm and attended grade school in Antelope and Boone counties, graduating from high school in Cedar Rapids.
She was united in marriage to James Lowell Craig on June 23, 1948, in her parents' home near Parks. To this union were born four children. The couple lived in Parks, Belgrade and Grand Island. While living in Grand Island, she worked at Pizza Hut. Upon retiring, the couple moved to Rockville.
Carol enjoyed her grandchildren, crocheting, tending to her flowers and garden, playing cards with the girls, morning coffee and gossip at the local watering hole, but most of all spending time with her family.
After the death of her husband in August 2004 and her declining health, she moved to Ravenna in 2012 to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her children, James (Donna) Craig of Nuevo, Calif., Janice (Mike) Walter of Cheyenne, Wyo., Darrell Craig of Minatare and Karen (Dennis) McAlevy of Ravenna; sister, Kathleen Hollingsworth of Lodi, Calif.; 45 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her four-legged companion, Blizzy.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Kenneth; sister, Jolene Koch; a great-grandchild and a great-great-grandchild.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.