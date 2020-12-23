Menu
Carol Ann Haussermann
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchins Funeral Home - Franklin
1402 M Street
Franklin, NE
FULLERTON - Carol Ann Haussermann, 65, of Fullerton, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton from COVID-19.
The family chose direct cremations services. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Maple Grove Ceremony, at Bloomington. Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the Haussermann family with these arrangements.
Carol was born Dec. 3, 1955, in Franklin to Ivan and Ruby (McDougal) Haussermann.
Carol loved to dance, get her fingernails painted, write letters, listen to oldies music and watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers play. Carol had a great memory and never forgot anyone's birthday. Carol had a very special relationship with her twin brother, Daryl. In her teens she was involved with Special Olympics and won several medals. She also participated in several spelling bee contests.
She is survived by her brother, Daryl Haussermann, and his wife, Heidi, of Kearney; a brother, Wayne Haussermann of Hastings; and a sister, Leona Johnson, and husband, Jim, of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left on hutchinsfh.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maple Grove Cemetery
603 Maple St., Bloomington, NE
Hutchins Funeral Home - Franklin
Carol was one of my favorite people. She was always happy to see me with a big smile on her face. She made my life that much better just to know her. I'm so thankful God placed her in my life. She will be greatly missed. Love you Carol Ann.
December 30, 2020
I am very sorry for this loss in your family. Prayers for all of you .
Shelley Andelt
December 25, 2020
