FULLERTON - Carol Ann Haussermann, 65, of Fullerton, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton from COVID-19.
The family chose direct cremations services. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Maple Grove Ceremony, at Bloomington. Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the Haussermann family with these arrangements.
Carol was born Dec. 3, 1955, in Franklin to Ivan and Ruby (McDougal) Haussermann.
Carol loved to dance, get her fingernails painted, write letters, listen to oldies music and watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers play. Carol had a great memory and never forgot anyone's birthday. Carol had a very special relationship with her twin brother, Daryl. In her teens she was involved with Special Olympics and won several medals. She also participated in several spelling bee contests.
She is survived by her brother, Daryl Haussermann, and his wife, Heidi, of Kearney; a brother, Wayne Haussermann of Hastings; and a sister, Leona Johnson, and husband, Jim, of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left on hutchinsfh.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.