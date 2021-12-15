Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Carol Lau
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE
DONIPHAN - Carol Joan Lau, 86, of Doniphan, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Hastings with Bishop Jim Bono officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. Friday with family present from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joan was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Panguitch, Utah at home, to Mayo and Erna (LeFevre) Riggs. She graduated from Panguitch High School in 1953 and from the University of Utah in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Joan married Dean Wesley Lau on March 20, 1958, in Tacoma, Wash. where they met. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the St George temple on Dec. 20, 1967.
After moving to Nebraska, Joan taught at St. Francis School of Nursing from 1960-1970 and worked at St. Francis Medical Center from 1974 until her retirement in 2004. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Joan dedicated countless hours of service in many ways over the years.
Joan was known to be an avid reader and, after retiring, she also enjoyed volunteering at Prairie Winds Assisted Living, the Family History Center, and Bishop's Storehouse.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents; sister, Kay Cherrington; brother, Timothy Riggs; sister-in-law, Fran Lau; and brother-in-law, Bill King.
She is survived by her son, Mitch (Jona) Lau of Doniphan; daughters, Kris (Dan) Atkin of Aurora, Colo., Jackie (Pete) Slusinski of West Des Moines, Iowa, Suzy (Brent) Rainforth of Doniphan, Shannon (Jamey) Beck of Clarks, and Missy (Dylan) Gillespie of Mesa, Ariz; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Berthann King of Utah
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt condolences to Joan's family. I was unable to attend her funeral service, but know that you were all in my thoughts and prayers. Joan and I shared many deep conversations about nursing and life when we worked together at St Francis. She was a dear person, and a great nurse. She will be missed.
Mary Anne Hinchey
December 20, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May you be blessed with peace and comfort.
Kristi Hueftle-Carter
December 19, 2021
I worked with Joan at SFMC, she always presented with a smile. She was so compassionate with patients and staff. She will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time of loss. Mat Joan R.I.P.
Karen Hulit
Work
December 17, 2021
Worked with Joan at St Francis for many years. She was a wonderful Director of Nursing. Joan always had a kind heart and a cheerful smile. Thoughts and prayers to family at this time, she will be missed.
Roberta Seaman
Work
December 16, 2021
Worked at SFMC along with you. I always enjoyed you and your kindness shown to all. Rest In Peace.
Judith Voecks
Work
December 15, 2021
