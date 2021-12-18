Carol Ann Switzer, 83, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

A service and celebration of Carol's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon until the time of the service.

More details will follow.



