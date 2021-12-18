Carol Ann Switzer, 83, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. A service and celebration of Carol's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 18, 2021.
I worked at St. Francis when Carol worked there. She was always fun to be around, had a nice sense of humor and a smile, always willing to lend a helping hand when needed, without a grumble. Such a nice lady!
Sharon Bennett
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. We may be related. My mother was Leoda Switzer Cates. She had a brother Carl and wife Lena who lived up by St. Paul. My mother was the youngest of the Switzer children and she passed away in 2006. Her mother was Rozina Switzer. My Uncle Carl had several children, Billy Dean, Dorothy and another boy I think. Years ago, we got together a lot but as time went on, I lost track of them. I was raised in Grand Island and lived there until last December when I moved to the family house at Johnson Lake. I will leave my e-mail if you want to contact me if we are related. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
June Cates Oliphant
December 21, 2021
Always enjoyed seeing Carol and her family at the horse races. Fun times and some winning ones are what we all treasure!!!
Bruce Coffey
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. When I was doing volunteer work at St. Francis, she would stop and visit with me on her way home. Such a nice person, I always looked forward to her visits. My sympathy to all of the family.
Connie Sears
December 21, 2021
Sorry for the loss, always enjoyed talking to Carol God bless
George Katrouzos
December 19, 2021
You will be missed Carol. May you Rest In Peace.
Judith Voecks
December 19, 2021
We are going to miss you grandma. Love you so so much. See you soon