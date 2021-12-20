I am so sorry for your loss. We may be related. My mother was Leoda Switzer Cates. She had a brother Carl and wife Lena who lived up by St. Paul. My mother was the youngest of the Switzer children and she passed away in 2006. Her mother was Rozina Switzer. My Uncle Carl had several children, Billy Dean, Dorothy and another boy I think. Years ago, we got together a lot but as time went on, I lost track of them. I was raised in Grand Island and lived there until last December when I moved to the family house at Johnson Lake. I will leave my e-mail if you want to contact me if we are related. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

June Cates Oliphant December 21, 2021