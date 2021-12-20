Menu
Carol Ann Switzer
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Carol Ann Switzer, 83, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A service and celebration of Carol's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the time of the service.
Carol was born June 26, 1938, at home in rural Wolbach, the daughter of Harry and Viola (Peterson) Larson. She grew up in rural Wolbach.
On Dec. 26, 1955, Carol married Carl W. Switzer. Following their marriage Carol followed Carl during his time in the service, living in Washington and Texas.
Following Carl's discharge, they made their home and began farming northeast of St. Paul by Cushing. They moved to Grand Island in 1983. Carol worked in housekeeping at St. Francis Hospital for more than 20 years. Never one to sit still, she volunteered in the gift shop at St. Francis following her retirement.
She was a member of the Platt Duetsche and the Saddle Club. She and Carl loved to dance polka, and took many trips to various casinos. In addition to the casinos, Carol enjoyed the horse races, puzzles and was an avid walker.
A strong, independent woman, Carol was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. An excellent listener, she was there to celebrate her family's successes or to lift their spirits when they were down.
Those that will cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 66 years, Carl; children, Pamela Garcia of Grand Island, Terry (Deb) Switzer of Grand Island, Sheryl Beck (Kim Weishahn) of Lincoln and Sherrie Switzer of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Dana (Joshua) Comeau, Angela Sparks, Anthoney Sparks, Shae Switzer, Kody Switzer, Victoria Sparks and Patricia Sparks; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, Richard (Janet) Larson of Grand Island; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Marion Panowicz and Kay and Bernard Yax.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Dec
21
Service
1:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked at St. Francis when Carol worked there. She was always fun to be around, had a nice sense of humor and a smile, always willing to lend a helping hand when needed, without a grumble. Such a nice lady!
Sharon Bennett
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. We may be related. My mother was Leoda Switzer Cates. She had a brother Carl and wife Lena who lived up by St. Paul. My mother was the youngest of the Switzer children and she passed away in 2006. Her mother was Rozina Switzer. My Uncle Carl had several children, Billy Dean, Dorothy and another boy I think. Years ago, we got together a lot but as time went on, I lost track of them. I was raised in Grand Island and lived there until last December when I moved to the family house at Johnson Lake. I will leave my e-mail if you want to contact me if we are related. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
June Cates Oliphant
December 21, 2021
Always enjoyed seeing Carol and her family at the horse races. Fun times and some winning ones are what we all treasure!!!
Bruce Coffey
Other
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. When I was doing volunteer work at St. Francis, she would stop and visit with me on her way home. Such a nice person, I always looked forward to her visits. My sympathy to all of the family.
Connie Sears
Other
December 21, 2021
Sorry for the loss, always enjoyed talking to Carol God bless
George Katrouzos
December 19, 2021
You will be missed Carol. May you Rest In Peace.
Judith Voecks
Work
December 19, 2021
We are going to miss you grandma. Love you so so much. See you soon
Dana Comeau
Family
December 18, 2021
