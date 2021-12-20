Carol Ann Switzer, 83, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A service and celebration of Carol's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the time of the service.
Carol was born June 26, 1938, at home in rural Wolbach, the daughter of Harry and Viola (Peterson) Larson. She grew up in rural Wolbach.
On Dec. 26, 1955, Carol married Carl W. Switzer. Following their marriage Carol followed Carl during his time in the service, living in Washington and Texas.
Following Carl's discharge, they made their home and began farming northeast of St. Paul by Cushing. They moved to Grand Island in 1983. Carol worked in housekeeping at St. Francis Hospital for more than 20 years. Never one to sit still, she volunteered in the gift shop at St. Francis following her retirement.
She was a member of the Platt Duetsche and the Saddle Club. She and Carl loved to dance polka, and took many trips to various casinos. In addition to the casinos, Carol enjoyed the horse races, puzzles and was an avid walker.
A strong, independent woman, Carol was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. An excellent listener, she was there to celebrate her family's successes or to lift their spirits when they were down.
Those that will cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 66 years, Carl; children, Pamela Garcia of Grand Island, Terry (Deb) Switzer of Grand Island, Sheryl Beck (Kim Weishahn) of Lincoln and Sherrie Switzer of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Dana (Joshua) Comeau, Angela Sparks, Anthoney Sparks, Shae Switzer, Kody Switzer, Victoria Sparks and Patricia Sparks; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother, Richard (Janet) Larson of Grand Island; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Marion Panowicz and Kay and Bernard Yax.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2021.