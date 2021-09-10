DONIPHAN - Former Hastings resident Carole N. Alloway, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan.
Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Voice for Companions in, Grand Island.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 10, 2021.