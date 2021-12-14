Carolyn Jean Davis, 84, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson will be officiating.

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or the Rose Hill Cemetery.

More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2021.