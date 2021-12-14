Menu
Carolyn Jean Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Greenway Funeral Home
802 Templin Avenue
Palmer, NE
Carolyn Jean Davis, 84, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Mike Anderson will be officiating.
Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or the Rose Hill Cemetery.
More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. We were Glenwood friends and our kids went to school togeather. Such a sweet lady.
Karen Forbes. And Johnny Forbes
December 17, 2021
Carolyn and I were high school friends, who recently reconnected in the last couple of years. She was the same wonderful person that I remembered. The world is a better place because she was here. My condolences to the family. June
June Stanley Anderson
December 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy on your loss. Holding your family up in prayer.
Cindi Betzold
December 15, 2021
So sorry for Carolyn's passing. She was a great friend for many years.
Gwen Neumann
December 15, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family of Carolyn Davis. She was a beautiful lady inside and out.
Tammy Dizmang
School
December 15, 2021
