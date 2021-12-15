Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
Carolyn Jean Davis, 84, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Pastor Mike Anderson will be officiating. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Carolyn and her twin brother, Kenneth, were born on Sept. 4, 1937, to Thomas and Esther (Scarborough) Condell at their home on the farm in Loup Valley of Merrick County. Carolyn and Kenneth were baptized in Christ on June 13, 1943, at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. They both joined the church in 1949. The twins graduated from Palmer High School in 1955.
On March 24, 1957, Carolyn married Arthur Davis at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Carolyn worked in the clerical and bookkeeping field for 23 years; 14 of which were at the Palmer Public School. Carolyn was a full-time mother all of those years.
During her retirement years, Carolyn enjoyed voluntarily sewing for St. Francis Hospital's nursery department and cancer unit.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Austin and Chris Davis of Valentine; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Allan Stutzman of Wood River, Rita Grim of Elmwood, and Cheryl and Russ Retzlaff of Palmer; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Joan Condell; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2011; parents, Thomas and Esther; twin brother, Kenneth D. Condell; sister-in-law, Shirley Condell and great-granddaughter, Collins Klein.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. We were Glenwood friends and our kids went to school togeather. Such a sweet lady.
Karen Forbes. And Johnny Forbes
December 17, 2021
Carolyn and I were high school friends, who recently reconnected in the last couple of years. She was the same wonderful person that I remembered. The world is a better place because she was here. My condolences to the family. June
June Stanley Anderson
December 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy on your loss. Holding your family up in prayer.
Cindi Betzold
December 15, 2021
So sorry for Carolyn's passing. She was a great friend for many years.
Gwen Neumann
December 15, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family of Carolyn Davis. She was a beautiful lady inside and out.
Tammy Dizmang
School
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results