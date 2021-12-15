Carolyn Jean Davis, 84, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Pastor Mike Anderson will be officiating. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Carolyn and her twin brother, Kenneth, were born on Sept. 4, 1937, to Thomas and Esther (Scarborough) Condell at their home on the farm in Loup Valley of Merrick County. Carolyn and Kenneth were baptized in Christ on June 13, 1943, at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. They both joined the church in 1949. The twins graduated from Palmer High School in 1955.
On March 24, 1957, Carolyn married Arthur Davis at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Carolyn worked in the clerical and bookkeeping field for 23 years; 14 of which were at the Palmer Public School. Carolyn was a full-time mother all of those years.
During her retirement years, Carolyn enjoyed voluntarily sewing for St. Francis Hospital's nursery department and cancer unit.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Austin and Chris Davis of Valentine; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Allan Stutzman of Wood River, Rita Grim of Elmwood, and Cheryl and Russ Retzlaff of Palmer; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Joan Condell; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2011; parents, Thomas and Esther; twin brother, Kenneth D. Condell; sister-in-law, Shirley Condell and great-granddaughter, Collins Klein.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.