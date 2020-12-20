MADISON - Carolyn Kay Nathan, 72, of Madison passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Omaha.
Private family funeral services will be Tuesday afternoon at St. John's Lutheran Church, Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Kay was born April 7, 1948, in Grand Island to Leonard and Betty (Spangenberg) Schipman. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Carolyn attended grade school at Zion Elementary and graduated in 1966 from St. Paul High School.
Carolyn married Roger Nathan at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms on Dec. 27, 1970. The couple was blessed with three children: Stephanie, Darrin and Russell.
Carolyn worked as a waitress and sold Stanley Home Products. Also, she helped her husband on the family farm. Carolyn enjoyed her animals, especially her dogs. She loved to camp, fish and garden.
She is survived by her mother; husband; children, Stephanie (Roland) Sanchez of Houston, Texas, Darrin Nathan (fiancée Andrea) of Madison and Russell (Val) Nathan of South Dakota; five granddaughters and three grandsons; and sisters, Kathy (Kenn) Boettcher and Donna Dingworth.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father and brother-in-law, Jerry Dingworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lutheran Hour or St. Jude's or a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.