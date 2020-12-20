Menu
Carolyn Kay Nathan
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
MADISON - Carolyn Kay Nathan, 72, of Madison passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Omaha.
Private family funeral services will be Tuesday afternoon at St. John's Lutheran Church, Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Kay was born April 7, 1948, in Grand Island to Leonard and Betty (Spangenberg) Schipman. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. Carolyn attended grade school at Zion Elementary and graduated in 1966 from St. Paul High School.
Carolyn married Roger Nathan at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms on Dec. 27, 1970. The couple was blessed with three children: Stephanie, Darrin and Russell.
Carolyn worked as a waitress and sold Stanley Home Products. Also, she helped her husband on the family farm. Carolyn enjoyed her animals, especially her dogs. She loved to camp, fish and garden.
She is survived by her mother; husband; children, Stephanie (Roland) Sanchez of Houston, Texas, Darrin Nathan (fiancée Andrea) of Madison and Russell (Val) Nathan of South Dakota; five granddaughters and three grandsons; and sisters, Kathy (Kenn) Boettcher and Donna Dingworth.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father and brother-in-law, Jerry Dingworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lutheran Hour or St. Jude's or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
St. John's Lutheran Church
Green Garden, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest sympathy to the whole family.
Karen Peters
December 28, 2020
Our sincerest sympathies and a donation to ASPACA in memory of Carolyn.
Dick and Kathryn Shaw
December 22, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family. Carolyn was a great friend who I grew up with in the Worms community. We continued to stay in touch and will miss her. She was a great lady.
Vicki Brown
December 21, 2020
