Carolyn T. "Carol" Olsen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
Carolyn T. "Carol" Olsen, 82, of Grand Island, formerly of St. Paul, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will celebrate the Mass. Cremation will take place following the Mass, with a private family inurnment in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul at a later date.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the church, with the Rosary being recited at 9:30. Face masks are recommended. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Carol was born Oct. 3, 1938, at Loup City, the daughter of Joseph P. and Valerie N. (Iwan) Larchick. She lived with her family on a farm north of Loup City, later moving into Loup City. She attended St. Josaphat's Catholic School and graduated from Loup City High School in 1956.
After graduation she lived in Omaha, where she worked for Mutual of Omaha.
She was united in marriage to Dale J. Olsen on May 24, 1958, at Loup City. The couple lived their entire married life in St. Paul, where they raised their seven children.
Dale died Dec. 27, 1999. In 2000, she moved to Grand Island, where she worked for a time at Sam's Club, and lived the rest of her life.
She was a longtime member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She was also a former member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Carol enjoyed painting ceramics, flowers and plants, and baking and decorating birthday, graduation and wedding cakes.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Greg Olsen of Trinidad, Colo., Jeff and LeeAnn Olsen of Lincoln, Bob and Cindy Olsen of Grand Island, Ron Olsen of Grand Island, Laura and Pete Berthelsen of St. Paul, Marcia and Matt Bolling of Central City and Cheryl and Brian Watson of Dannebrog; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with another to be born next week; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Bertha and Bill Jerabek of St. Paul and Joyce and Bob Clark of Morrison, Colo.
In addition to her husband, Dale, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Dee Larchick; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Albert Leathers.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Carol's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Mar
22
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest Condolences for your loss. Thoughts and prayers Gregg and family
Melany Miller
April 1, 2021
Prayers To My Cousins!!!.. Aunt Bertha & Aunt Joyce


Love You
Maria
Maria Janke
Family
March 21, 2021
We share your feelings of loss in this time of your mother´s passing. Time, as we know, will heal the pain and embellish the memories. Bless you in this time of need.
David & Donna Jorgensen
March 19, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Olsen family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Sazama
March 19, 2021
To the whole Olsen family we are so sorry to hear of your loss. We had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with each of you after LeAnn and Jeff were married. Carol and Dale were very wonderful people. We miss those times and will certainly miss Carol.
Tim & Chris Grudzinski
March 18, 2021
