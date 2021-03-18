Menu
Carolyn T. "Carol" Olsen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
Carolyn T. "Carol" Olsen, 82, of Grand Island, formerly of St. Paul, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Mar
22
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest Condolences for your loss. Thoughts and prayers Gregg and family
Melany Miller
April 1, 2021
Prayers To My Cousins!!!.. Aunt Bertha & Aunt Joyce


Love You
Maria
Maria Janke
Family
March 21, 2021
We share your feelings of loss in this time of your mother´s passing. Time, as we know, will heal the pain and embellish the memories. Bless you in this time of need.
David & Donna Jorgensen
March 19, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Olsen family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Sazama
March 19, 2021
To the whole Olsen family we are so sorry to hear of your loss. We had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with each of you after LeAnn and Jeff were married. Carol and Dale were very wonderful people. We miss those times and will certainly miss Carol.
Tim & Chris Grudzinski
March 18, 2021
