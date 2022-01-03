HORDVILLE - Chad E. Jividen, 49, of Hordville died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Arbor Drive Community Church in York with Pastor Jon Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in the Mamre Evangelical Cemetery near Marquette, following the funeral service.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Chad was born on Feb. 27, 1972, to William and Claire (Hoover) Jividen in Grand Island. He grew up in Grand Island, Chapman and Central City. Chad understood at an early age the need of Jesus in his heart. This led him to working on a bus route and in the children's ministry. Chad graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in 1990.
It was in 1992 that he met Ronda Ortegren as they were teaching a third-grade Awana class. Chad and Ronda were married in August of 1994. Providing for his family was always a priority for Chad. He managed an oil changing shop in Grand Island and then owned his own shop in Central City. He later worked for Herks Welding, Covenant Doors and Strobel Manufacturing.
Chad loved hunting and had a passion for sports. He was a man with integrity and it showed through his relationships. While this earthly home will never be the same without him here, his impact will never die until we are reunited in heaven again.
Chad is survived by his wife, Ronda, of Hordville; children, Jamie Jividen of Central City, Ashley Jividen of Central City, Madison Jividen of Hordville, Kendyl (Justin) Brock of Kearney, Anthony Jividen of Grand Island, Aaron Jividen of Hordville and Christian Jividen of Hordville; his mother, Claire Jividen of Burleson, Texas; siblings, Robyn Jividen of Austin, Texas; Kerry Jividen of Kenya, Africa; Mandy Skaggs of Burleson, Texas; in laws Darold (Theoramae) Ortegren of Central City; sister-in-law Renee (Wayne) Cole of Omaha; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, foster kids, and his second mother, Elsie Dockweiler.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill; grandparents Al and Opal Hoover; and second father, Don Dockweiler.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.