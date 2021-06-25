Charles "Jesse" James, 88, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home, with his loving family at his side.
To honor Jesse's wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jesse was born July 1, 1932, at Lockport, N.Y., the son of Edwin and Margaret (Heckler) James. He was raised and received his education in New York, enlisting in the U.S. Navy and serving from 1950 to 1954.
On June 3, 1955, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Kamper. They made their home in Grand Island. Jesse was an ironworker, working construction most of his life. Following retirement, he worked for Aurora COOP on Fonnerview Road.
He was a member of the VFW. Jesse loved playing horseshoes, woodworking and had a chainsaw sharpening company.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; children, Chris (Guy) Beeder, Liz (Clancy) Powell, Mike (Nancy) James, Trish (the late Clay) Petersen and Dave (Gin) James; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, George, Ruth, Eddie and Kathleen.
Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 25, 2021.