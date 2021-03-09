Menu
Charles Edward "Charlie" Schank
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
CENTRAL CITY - Charles Edward "Charlie" Schank, 97, of Central City died at his home on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A small private graveside service will be held at the Central City Cemetery, with family friend Cliff Mesner officiating. A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be publicly announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Charlie was born in Clarks on Oct. 25, 1923, to Raymond Schank and Esther Nelson. One of his early jobs was feeding and watering the chickens, which was part of his folks' income. He began trapping on his own at age 12, and his big year in trapping was in 1947 when he trapped enough minks to buy a yellow convertible. It was no surprise that in his mid-20s, while he was selling insurance in Iowa and saw rows of pens in a yard, he stopped, learned that it was a mink ranch, and talked to the rancher all day. He could hardly sleep because he knew that was what he wanted to do the rest of his life.
Shortly after that, he met Lois Spellman in Omaha, where they often danced to big bands. Charlie and Lois married on Sept. 6, 1951. Together, they moved back to Central City, where he built his first line of pens on his father's farm. Charlie and Lois had four children together: Jeff Schank, Suzanne Schank, Sandra Schank, and Patricia Schank.
Over the next 50 years, Charlie built two mink ranches and purchased other farms to raise cattle and crops. When he and Lois divorced after 20 years, he gave his brother Jim his mink ranch and moved to Lincoln. There he bought and rented several houses, and met Barbara at a dance; they were married for four years.
He then started a second mink ranch near Lincoln, and met Gwen at a dance; they were married for five years. Charlie then sold his ranch in Lincoln and returned to Central City, where he planned to retire and fish. Instead, when his brother Jim needed help, he ended up taking over the mink ranch again, running it until he sort of retired in 2004. To keep busy, he raised chickens, trapped moles for neighbors, bought houses in Grand Island to rent out, and always planned to start another mink ranch.
He will be remembered for his quick wit and concern for others. More photos and a biography are available at schankfarm.com.
Charlie is survived by his four children; granddaughter, Chelsey Cameron; and three great-grand-
children.
He was preceded in death by wives, Lois and Barbara; his parents; and his two brothers, Raymond Schank Jr. and James Schank.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
