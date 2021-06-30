Charles Anthony Scott, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at home, with his loving wife by his side.
A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with Father Antony Thekkekara officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Spalding. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Spalding Academy Endowment Fund.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of local arrangements.
