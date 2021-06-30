Menu
Charles Anthony Scott
Charles Anthony Scott, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at home, with his loving wife by his side.
A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, with Father Antony Thekkekara officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Spalding. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Spalding Academy Endowment Fund.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spalding, NE
Jul
5
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spalding, NE
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
June 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rena
June 27, 2021
