Charles Anthony Scott, 85, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Father Marty Egging will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a 6 p.m. Christian wake service at the church. To help protect others, face masks are required. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2020.
So sorry to read about Charlie's passing . He was a great man. My prayers are with you . I wish I would have known sooner I would have come to the funeral. I am sorry I wasn't there for you . Charlie married us and we have fond memories of him.
Jeanne Peers
December 22, 2020
Sending my sympathy to Angela and Ray Tom & Janet & Mary´s family from cousin Julie in Omaha. I watched the live stream nice to watch. I have many happy memories of Greeley.
Julie Bizal
December 22, 2020
I think I made a mistake and wrote "Grand Bend" instead of Grand Island.
That's what happens when the brain gets frozen. I just came in from the garage and it's 25 degrees out there.
Joe Binowski
December 16, 2020
Watched the Mass streamed this morning. Nice to see so many friends were able to make it. A bit a hard to understand the priest because of the mask. Thinking of you and have such fond memories of the reunion in Great Bend. Stay well, Angie.
Joe Binowski
December 16, 2020
Fr Scott was a great person and will be missed. I knew him mainly from Spalding and later Grand Island. Thoughts and prayers for Angela and his family.
Roberta Seaman
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Was privileged to know Charles back while helping with Outward Bound. Great person.
Barbara Gowlovech
December 13, 2020
Thinking of you, Angela. Sending prayers of comfort and hugs.