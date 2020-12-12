Charles Anthony Scott, 85, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side.

Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Father Marty Egging will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a 6 p.m. Christian wake service at the church. To help protect others, face masks are required.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2020.