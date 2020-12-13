Charles Anthony Scott, 85, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Cremation will follow the service with burial of ashes at a later date in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. Christian wake service at the church. To help protect others, facemasks are required. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Spalding Academy Endowment Fund.

Charles was born on July 6, 1935, at Greeley, the son of Anthony and Pearl (Rease) Scott. He graduated from Greeley Sacred Heart School in 1953. Charles entered the St. Thomas Seminary in Denver and was ordained in 1961.

His service to others as a priest included serving as associate pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island; pastor in Ainsworth-Norden; pastor at St. Michael's Parish in Spalding and superintendent of Spalding Academy; Grand Island Diocesan Superintendent of Schools - Grand Island; Diocesan Chancellor and North Central Association Executive Board - private education and chaplain at St. Francis Hospital and Veterans Hospital; Apostolic Administrator Diocese of Grand Island; Boys Town Deputy Executive Director and Vice President; Milwaukee field director - Catholic League for religious and civil rights; member of evaluation team for Department of Defense school, Germany, Greece and Spain; director of Saint Malo Retreat Center in Colorado; pastor of St. Patrick's Parish in Sidney; chaplain of Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs and community services representative at Alegent Health Systems in Omaha. He held a Nebraska Realtor license. His "fun job" was working as a bartender for Abraham Catering in Omaha.

On Dec. 7, 1996, he was united in marriage to Angela Zwiener. They retired to their lake home in Grand Island in 2003. Charles enjoyed his boat on the lake, reading and going for walks.

Survivors include his wife, Angela; his sister, Janet (Mike) Wood of Greeley and his brothers, Tom Scott of Austin, Texas, and Ray Scott of Ord.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Eugene; and sister, Mary.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 13, 2020.