Charlotte Josephine Rerucha
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Charlotte Josephine Rerucha, 84, of Grand Island passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The Rev. Joseph Broudou will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Apfel Funeral Home–Grand Island. The visitation will conclude with a rosary service at 7.
Charlotte was born May 26, 1937, to Joseph and Helen (Matulka) Sypal in Dwight. She graduated from Dwight Assumption High School.
She was united in marriage to Adrian Rerucha on May 6, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City.
Charlotte wore many hats in her lifetime. She cooked for hired men on the farm in Atkinson. She worked as a secretary in a legal firm in Geneva. She worked and cared for many elderly people in their homes, cooking, cleaning and running their errands.
In 1978, Charlotte and Adrian made their home in Grand Island. In 1980, they lost their home to the tornadoes that ravaged Grand Island. They built a new home that Charlotte and Adrian were very proud of.
She worked as a waitress at Meves Bowl, Yancy Hotel and the Conoco Café.
Charlotte was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed being with her family, gardening, crafting, watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys football team.
Charlotte is survived by her two children, Pam (Todd) Bengtson of York and Chris Rerucha of Doniphan; two grandchildren, Andrea Naber of York and John (Emily) Bengtson, also of York; three great-grandchildren, Brooke Bengtson, Michael Bengtson and Mindy Naber, all of York.
She also leaves behind two sisters, Jeanette (LaVern) Fiala of Kearney and Helen Koterba of Bellevue; and one brother, Lyle (Rennee) Sypal of Bellevue; a brother-in-law, Alex Cermak of Hastings. sisters-in-law, Doris (Al) Jensen of Lincoln, Mag Meysenburg of David City, Grace (Al) Halouska of Grand Island, Connie (Tom) Wildermuth of Norfolk, and Virginia Rerucha of David City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; her husband, Adrian; a sister, Ruth Cermak; and a brother, Joseph Sypal Jr.
Online condolences may left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Jun
14
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral
Grand Island, NE
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1 Entry
I worked with Charlotte at the Conoco Cafe. Very nice lady.
JANICE
Work
June 10, 2021
