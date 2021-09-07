Charlotte Welfl, 94

DANNEBROG - Charlotte V. Welfl, 94, of Dannebrog died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Broofefield Park In St. Paul.

Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 7, 2021.