DANNEBROG - Charlotte Welfl, 94, of Dannebrog died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A Time of Sharing will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.