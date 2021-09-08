DANNEBROG - Charlotte Welfl, 94, of Dannebrog died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A Time of Sharing will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
6 Entries
Charlotte was our neighbor in St. Libory in the nineties. A real sweetheart, and a great neighbor. All three of us worked at Monfort, but not in the same areas. We had lost touch when we moved. So sorry to hear of her passing. But she had a good, long life!
Gary & Shari Hickman
Friend
September 9, 2021
To the friends and family of Charlotte I offer my deepest sympathies. I worked with Charlotte for many years at the meat packing facility. What a wonderful lady and such a good hard worker with a big heart, RIP!
Roger Cooper
Work
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss-I knew Charlotte from JBS-she was a real sweetheart
Judy (Deaton) Necklace
Work
September 8, 2021
Sheri, my heart goes out to you & your family !! My deepest condolences to you !!!
Jo Melgoza
September 8, 2021
Worked with Charolette for many years and became best of friends
Jean Clark
Friend
September 6, 2021
I worked with Charolette for many years. We had great great times. Rest in Peace.