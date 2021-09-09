Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlotte V. Welfl
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
DANNEBROG - Charlotte V. Welfl, 94, of Dannebrog died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A Time of Sharing will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A Private Family Burial will be held in the Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, S.D.
Charlotte Virginia Welfl was born on Oct. 18, 1926, to George and Helen (Marie) Warrington in Bon Homme County, S.D. She grew up on a farm with her three brothers and three sisters where they all attended school and worked on the farm. Charlotte graduated in 1944, at which time she became the teacher on the Indian reservation in a one-room schoolhouse for several years before marrying Keith (Skinny) Welfl in 1948. Two years later Keith and Charlotte had a daughter, Sherry, at which time they made their home in Springfield, S.D.
Charlotte and family eventually moved to St. Libory, when Charlotte started working at Swift Meat Packing Plant in Grand Island, and continued working there for over 30 years. Charlotte enjoyed her job, especially the people she worked with, until health problems caused her to take a different path. Although she retired, Charlotte never slowed down. She did move to Dannebrog to live with her daughter, Sherry, but she fiercely maintained her independence and weathered many trials and tribulations with such grace and positivity, including becoming a survivor of colon cancer.
Charlotte enjoyed gardening, baking, reading and spending time with her family. Charlotte's pride and joys were her great-grandchildren and taking every opportunity to spend time with them, including such activities as playing baseball in the yard, reading stories, baking cookies and, of course, hide and seek were some of their favorites. Up until entering Brookfield Park, she continued to go to all the kids' activities.
Charlotte is survived by her brother, Donny (Vicki) Warrington of Omaha; sister, Helen Wynia of Craig; sister, Dorothy (Gene) Marker of Jackson, Minn.; daughter, Sherry Schamp of Dannebrog; two granddaughters, Justeen (Bryan) Stahlnecker of Dannebrog and Jessie (Brandon) Boroff of Central City; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Colton and Caselynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Warrington; husband, Keith Welfl; two brothers, Mervin Warrington and Allan Warrington; a sister, Jana Jelsma; a great-granddaughter, KateLynn Stahlnecker; and two un-held great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Charlotte was our neighbor in St. Libory in the nineties. A real sweetheart, and a great neighbor. All three of us worked at Monfort, but not in the same areas. We had lost touch when we moved. So sorry to hear of her passing. But she had a good, long life!
Gary & Shari Hickman
Friend
September 9, 2021
To the friends and family of Charlotte I offer my deepest sympathies. I worked with Charlotte for many years at the meat packing facility. What a wonderful lady and such a good hard worker with a big heart, RIP!
Roger Cooper
Work
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss-I knew Charlotte from JBS-she was a real sweetheart
Judy (Deaton) Necklace
Work
September 8, 2021
Sheri, my heart goes out to you & your family !! My deepest condolences to you !!!
Jo Melgoza
September 8, 2021
Worked with Charolette for many years and became best of friends
Jean Clark
Friend
September 6, 2021
I worked with Charolette for many years. We had great great times. Rest in Peace.
Jean Clark
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results