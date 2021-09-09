DANNEBROG - Charlotte V. Welfl, 94, of Dannebrog died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A Time of Sharing will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A Private Family Burial will be held in the Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, S.D.
Charlotte Virginia Welfl was born on Oct. 18, 1926, to George and Helen (Marie) Warrington in Bon Homme County, S.D. She grew up on a farm with her three brothers and three sisters where they all attended school and worked on the farm. Charlotte graduated in 1944, at which time she became the teacher on the Indian reservation in a one-room schoolhouse for several years before marrying Keith (Skinny) Welfl in 1948. Two years later Keith and Charlotte had a daughter, Sherry, at which time they made their home in Springfield, S.D.
Charlotte and family eventually moved to St. Libory, when Charlotte started working at Swift Meat Packing Plant in Grand Island, and continued working there for over 30 years. Charlotte enjoyed her job, especially the people she worked with, until health problems caused her to take a different path. Although she retired, Charlotte never slowed down. She did move to Dannebrog to live with her daughter, Sherry, but she fiercely maintained her independence and weathered many trials and tribulations with such grace and positivity, including becoming a survivor of colon cancer.
Charlotte enjoyed gardening, baking, reading and spending time with her family. Charlotte's pride and joys were her great-grandchildren and taking every opportunity to spend time with them, including such activities as playing baseball in the yard, reading stories, baking cookies and, of course, hide and seek were some of their favorites. Up until entering Brookfield Park, she continued to go to all the kids' activities.
Charlotte is survived by her brother, Donny (Vicki) Warrington of Omaha; sister, Helen Wynia of Craig; sister, Dorothy (Gene) Marker of Jackson, Minn.; daughter, Sherry Schamp of Dannebrog; two granddaughters, Justeen (Bryan) Stahlnecker of Dannebrog and Jessie (Brandon) Boroff of Central City; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Colton and Caselynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Warrington; husband, Keith Welfl; two brothers, Mervin Warrington and Allan Warrington; a sister, Jana Jelsma; a great-granddaughter, KateLynn Stahlnecker; and two un-held great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 9, 2021.