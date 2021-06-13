After gracefully accepting and bravely traveling through a long journey with Parkinson's disease, Christian Burnett "Burnie" Terman, 84, of Grand Island entered his heavenly home Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Country House in Grand Island, in the arms of his loved ones.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at the church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Burnie was born Nov. 13, 1936, in Sidney to Chris and Mildred M. (Nelson) Terman. He grew up and received his education in Potter, graduating from Potter High School. While in high school, he played football, baseball and basketball, with his team going to the state tournament. Burnie continued his education at Nebraska Wesleyan University, graduating in June of 1958.
He was united in marriage to Marjorie Rubottom on Aug. 17, 1958, at Buffalo, Wyo. To this union, three children were born: Marjean, Russell and Peggy Sue.
The family lived in Ogallala, where Burnie taught math and science for six years (1958-1964). During that time, he became the first school counselor at the Ogallala High School.
Burnie earned his Master of Arts in Education degree in August of 1961 from the University of Nebraska. The family moved to Grand Island, where he was the director of guidance and later assistant principal at Grand Island Senior High. Mr. Terman retired in 1997.
Burnie was involved with multiple professional organizations: the Nebraska Education Association, Keith County Education Association, Grand Island Education Association, American Personnel and Guidance Association, Nebraska Personnel and Guidance Association and Phi Delta Kappa. He was also an active member of Kiwanis, serving as president and district governor. He served on the Hall County Housing Authority, Human-Legal Rights for MNIS, was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, and was involved with numerous other groups.
He was named Nebraska Assistant Principal of the Year for 1995, was recognized for Outstanding Service to Mid Nebraska Individual Services (MNIS), and as the Jaycees Outstanding Young Educator.
Burnie helped develop the MNIS workshop in the 1960s. He and his family were honored with the Catalyst Award Family of the Arc of Central Nebraska this year.
Burnie was very active in his church, serving on several committees, United Methodist Men, and was an active Stephen Minister for several years.
Burnie loved his family, education, bowling, golf, pinochle and friends. He had several former colleagues from Grand Island Senior High who came faithfully to Country House to see him and provide support, as well as a group of card-playing friends. One of his greatest joys was having family come to see him at Country House. His great-granddaughters brought him such immense joy. Gracelyn kept him active, playing balloon catch with him, and Mercy enjoyed snuggling up with Papaw.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marge Terman of Grand Island; daughter, Marjean Terman (Bob) of Grand Island; son, Russell (Anna) Terman-White of Omaha; daughter, Peggy (Paul) Lackore of Aurora; grandson, Evin (Anna) Lackore, along with expected grandchild, of Kearney; granddaughter, Ashlyn (Paul) Cramer of Aurora, along with their children, Gracelyn and Mercy; brother, Bart Terman of Sidney; sisters, Verna Roberts (Glenn) of Dallas, Texas, and Nancy (Alan) Tompkins of Aurora; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burnie was a kind and gentle man known for his honesty, his straight-forward and caring nature, his quiet strength, and his awesome sense of humor. His quick wit and dry humor may have caught you off guard at times, but a perfectly timed comment from Burnie could quickly bring a smile to both your face and his. His smile lit up the entire room. In many areas of his life, it has been said that he was the "glue that held things together."
The Terman family will be forever grateful to Country House-Grand Island and Tabitha Hospice for the wonderful care given to Burnie and his family these past few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Country House-Grand Island, Tabitha Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2021.