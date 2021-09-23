RAPID CITY, S.D. - Cindy Ann Schlueter, 65, of Rapid City, S.D., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Thomas Schneider officiating. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She was born July 31, 1956, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Evers) Colfack in Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Senior High School. She went on to attend Calhoun Community College and obtained a degree for her LPN. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Ala., Landstuhl Hospital in Germany, St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, and Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D.
On Dec. 27, 2006, she married Dennis Schlueter at Deadwood, S.D. She enjoyed genealogy and traveling with her family.
She is survived by husband, Dennis Schlueter; daughter, Heather (Damian) Rehorn; son, Aaron Bruce; stepchildren, Wade Schlueter, Kylee (Brett) Thomas and Jenna Schlueter; and grandchildren, Gavin and Lily Rehorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.RAPID
CITY, S.D. - Cindy Ann Schlueter, 65, of Rapid City, S.D., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Thomas Schneider officiating. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She was born July 31, 1956, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Evers) Colfack in Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Senior High School. She went on to attend Calhoun Community College and obtained a degree for her LPN. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Ala., Landstuhl Hospital in Germany, St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, and Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D.
On Dec. 27, 2006, she married Dennis Schlueter at Deadwood, S.D. She enjoyed genealogy and traveling with her family.
She is survived by husband, Dennis Schlueter; daughter, Heather (Damian) Rehorn; son, Aaron Bruce; stepchildren, Wade Schlueter, Kylee (Brett) Thomas and Jenna Schlueter; and grandchildren, Gavin and Lily Rehorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.