Cindy Ann Schlueter
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Cindy Ann Schlueter, 65, of Rapid City, S.D., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Thomas Schneider officiating. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She was born July 31, 1956, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Evers) Colfack in Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Senior High School. She went on to attend Calhoun Community College and obtained a degree for her LPN. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Ala., Landstuhl Hospital in Germany, St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, and Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D.
On Dec. 27, 2006, she married Dennis Schlueter at Deadwood, S.D. She enjoyed genealogy and traveling with her family.
She is survived by husband, Dennis Schlueter; daughter, Heather (Damian) Rehorn; son, Aaron Bruce; stepchildren, Wade Schlueter, Kylee (Brett) Thomas and Jenna Schlueter; and grandchildren, Gavin and Lily Rehorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
