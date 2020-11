BOELUS - Clarence "Jeff" Daniel Petersen, 94, of Boelus died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Azria Health Central Park Convalescent Home in North Platte.

Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

More details will follow.





Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 24, 2020.