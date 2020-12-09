BOELUS - Clarence "Jeff" Daniel Petersen, 94, of Boelus died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Azria Health Central Park Convalescent Home in North Platte.
Private family services will be at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will be officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Oddfellows and Masonic Cemetery in Lebanon, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Boelus Fire Department and EMTs, or to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Jeff was born Nov. 24, 1925, on the family farm in Boelus. His parents were Christian and Anna Loretta Petersen. He was one of six boys and three girls born to Christian and Anna Loretta.
He married Helen Louise Denton on Dec. 28, 1947, in Ravenna. Soon after their marriage, the newlyweds moved to Lebanon, Ore., where Jeff worked at the Crown Zellerback Papermill.
In 1951, Jeff wanted to try farming again and moved the family back to Boelus.
In 1956, Jeff got a job in Fillmore, Calif. He worked on an orange ranch until an injury caused another move. He learned clock and watch repair and eventually opened Petersen Jewelers in Newbury Park, Calif., in 1962.
In approximately 1964, Jeff was employed by the Conejo Valley Unified School District in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He drove the school bus, did custodial duties and was the heating and air conditioning repairman for the district. After retirement, Jeff and Helen enjoyed traveling in their motor home, camping and fishing. They eventually settled in Albany, Ore., in 1981.
After Helen's death in 1993, he continued to travel. On one of his visits to Nebraska he was introduced to his second wife, Ruby Simdorn. They were married in 1999 in Dannebrog.
Jeff and Ruby continued to travel until recently. They both missed it enormously.
Jeff's main enjoyment came from working in his yard and of course traveling.
Jeff and Ruby attended Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dannebrog and Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard.
Surviving family members are his wife, Ruby of Boelus; daughter, LaDonna Miller, and son-in-law, Kevin, of Melbourne, Fla.; son, Daniel Petersen, and daughter-in-law, Debby, of Bakersfield; son, Stanley Petersen, and daughter-in-law, Kathy, of Pleasant Hill, Ore.; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Helen; a daughter, Jeannie Louise; a grandson, Brian Richard; five brothers, Herman, Richard, Stanley, Gilbert and John; two sisters, Evelyn Quest and Miriam Schade; and an infant sister, Lame Christine Petersen.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.