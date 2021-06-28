ST. PAUL - Clarence J. Schmidt, 89, of St. Paul died peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 28, 2021.
Deepest sympathy to the Schmidt family. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Jonathan Sazama
July 1, 2021
Thanks for sharing him with me. He was ALWAYS available for a hug and smile. Rest In Peace and until we meet again LOVE YOU MOST. Another ANGEL watching over us all and never forget all the joy he added to so many people, I was one of the FORTUNATE ONE´S
Judy Dietz
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Clarence has a special place in my heart. Always loved our visits.
Ursula Sorlie Hospice Volunteer
June 30, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to your entire family for the loss of your loved ones Clarance and Edwin. My memory of both them are their friendliness, smiles and kindness which radiated toward others. Good people to know. Paul and Marie Glause