Clarence Joseph Schmidt
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
ST. PAUL - Clarence Joseph Schmidt, 89, of St. Paul, died peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Per Clarence's request, he was cremated.
On Saturday, July 3, visitation will begin at 9 a.m. A rosary will be at 10 a.m., and memorial Mass will be at 10:30 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Tom Ryan and Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Clarence was born May 14, 1932, to Frank and Josephine (Jaegar) Schmidt in St. Paul. He was raised in St. Paul, attended St. Paul Public School and graduated in 1951. He was united in marriage to Ernestine Bonczynski on Oct. 14, 1952, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Farwell. They were married 66 years. Ernestine passed away on June 15, 2019.
Clarence worked for Wells Brothers in Cotesfield, the ordnance Plant in Grand Island, Burlington Northern Railroad, and retired from the Nebraska Department of Roads in St. Paul after 32 years.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed doing odd jobs and was known as a "Jack of all Trades." Clarence loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, going to casinos, and crafting knives and canes. Other hobbies included gardening, cutting wood, and volunteering at church. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with family and friends. He was known for his special hugs and big smile.
He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters and sons-in-laws, Chris and Lonnie Vincik and Deb and Keith Coleman, all of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Brian and Peggy Vincik of Overland Park, Kan., Keith and Jana Vincik of Grand Island, Nathan and Amanda Coleman of Omaha, Alisha and Landon Ziemba of Shawnee, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brayden, Kate, Emily, Kaylee, and Riley Vincik; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Bonczynski of St. Paul.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ernestine Schmidt; and his siblings, Mary, Emil, Agnes (Hanson), Helen (Gdanitz), Ernest, Anton, Edwin and James.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Jul
3
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Jul
3
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul, NE
Deepest sympathy to the Schmidt family. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Jonathan Sazama
July 1, 2021
Thanks for sharing him with me. He was ALWAYS available for a hug and smile. Rest In Peace and until we meet again LOVE YOU MOST. Another ANGEL watching over us all and never forget all the joy he added to so many people, I was one of the FORTUNATE ONE´S
Judy Dietz
Work
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Clarence has a special place in my heart. Always loved our visits.
Ursula Sorlie Hospice Volunteer
Other
June 30, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to your entire family for the loss of your loved ones Clarance and Edwin. My memory of both them are their friendliness, smiles and kindness which radiated toward others. Good people to know. Paul and Marie Glause
Marie Glause
June 30, 2021
