ST. PAUL - Clarence Joseph Schmidt, 89, of St. Paul, died peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Per Clarence's request, he was cremated.
On Saturday, July 3, visitation will begin at 9 a.m. A rosary will be at 10 a.m., and memorial Mass will be at 10:30 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Tom Ryan and Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Clarence was born May 14, 1932, to Frank and Josephine (Jaegar) Schmidt in St. Paul. He was raised in St. Paul, attended St. Paul Public School and graduated in 1951. He was united in marriage to Ernestine Bonczynski on Oct. 14, 1952, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Farwell. They were married 66 years. Ernestine passed away on June 15, 2019.
Clarence worked for Wells Brothers in Cotesfield, the ordnance Plant in Grand Island, Burlington Northern Railroad, and retired from the Nebraska Department of Roads in St. Paul after 32 years.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed doing odd jobs and was known as a "Jack of all Trades." Clarence loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, going to casinos, and crafting knives and canes. Other hobbies included gardening, cutting wood, and volunteering at church. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with family and friends. He was known for his special hugs and big smile.
He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters and sons-in-laws, Chris and Lonnie Vincik and Deb and Keith Coleman, all of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Brian and Peggy Vincik of Overland Park, Kan., Keith and Jana Vincik of Grand Island, Nathan and Amanda Coleman of Omaha, Alisha and Landon Ziemba of Shawnee, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brayden, Kate, Emily, Kaylee, and Riley Vincik; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Bonczynski of St. Paul.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ernestine Schmidt; and his siblings, Mary, Emil, Agnes (Hanson), Helen (Gdanitz), Ernest, Anton, Edwin and James.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 30, 2021.