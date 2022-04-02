OSAGE BEACH, Mo - Clarence Roy Waddington, lovingly known as "Butch", 81, of Osage Beach Mo., passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, of natural causes at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 14, at The Open Range Grill, 1108 North Spruce Street, Ogallala Ne 69153.
Clarence was born Feb. 1, 1941, in Grand Island, the son of Oscar and Hazel (Manners) Waddington. After Graduating High School in 1959 from Grand Island High School, he joined the Navy and served until July of 1965. His time in the Navy left him with fond memories working aboard the Lexington Aircraft Carrier with the 124th Fighter squadron as a second class aviation electronics technician. This gave him an opportunity to learn a valued trade and travel abroad. After finishing his military service he met and married Beatrice (Bette) Whelan on Sept. 18, 1965, and shortly after adopted her two young children, Mark David, and Lora Lynn Waddington. Butch went to work for Lee's TV service in Grand Island. Not long after, he became employed by Western Electic installing central office telephone equipment. In 1974, he transferred from Grand Island to Norfolk . After a loyal 35 years of service, and a couple of company name changes he retired from Lucent Technologies in June of 2000 as a cost-price specialist. Post retirement Butch purchased a home, a new fishing boat, and moved to Lake McConaughy outside of Ogallala. He resided there until his health required him a move to Papillion, where he lived for 9 years and then moved to Osage Beach Mo. following family. Clarence, (Butch) will be remembered most for his gentle nature and keen sense of humor. He was a private man but took great pride in his children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He inspired them with his love of fishing, boating, hunting and guns.
Clarence is survived by his son, Mark Waddington (Rachel) of Osage Beach, Mo; daughter, Lori Dunn (Kerry) of Castle Rock, Colo; foster son, Howard Hassett (Deann) of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Tyler Waddington, Jamie Lusero (Dylan), Thomas Albershardt (Ashleigh), Kyle Albershardt, and Collin Albershardt (Madison); and three great-grandchildren, Payton, Ashlynn, and Greydon Albershardt. He is also survived by his brother, Keith Waddington of Larned, Kan.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Hazel Waddington; sister, Ruby Warner, Claire Levene, Bonnie Rust, and Arlene Graf.
In lieu of flowers please make a tribute donation to the NRA www.nraringoffreedom.com
in memory of Clarence Waddington.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 2, 2022.