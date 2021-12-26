Cleo Beberniss, 92, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Primrose. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Rev. Bev Hieb officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Cleo was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Alda, to George and Malinda (Neubert) Beberniss. He graduated from Alda High School. After graduation he farmed on the family farm until 1953, when he entered the United States Army on Dec. 11, 1953. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 10, 1955. He returned to the family farm and worked at Overhead Doors.
On July 3, 1982, Cleo was united in marriage to Romana Ternus at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. The couple lived in Grand Island. He retired from Overhead Doors in 1993.
Cleo was a member of the Eagles – 378, Farm Bureau, the American Legion and the Platte Duetsch. He was a great storyteller, enjoyed tending to his flower and vegetable gardens, crossword puzzles, cards – especially sheepshead, and he never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Romana Beberniss of Grand Island; daughter, Candi (Jeff) Launer of Kearney; stepchildren, David (Jeri) Jaixen of Grand Island, Susan Kowalski of Grand Island, Linda Woldruff of Tucson, Arizona, Cathy (Kevin) Hickey of Caldwell, Texas, Ronald (Vicki) Jaixen of Kearney, and Margie Wilson of Lincoln; son-in-law, Ken Lunberry; 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Dora Beberniss.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Mel and Leonard Beberniss, stepdaughter, Diane Lunberry and a great-granddaughter, Savannah Herrold; and sons-in-law, Richard Kowalski and John Woldruff.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 26, 2021.